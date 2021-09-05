Buzdar to replace Punjab chief secretary, IG without consulting federal govt: sources

Buzdar decides to make important changes to Punjab his administrative, political team: sources.

Chief secretary, IG Punjab likely to be replaced within a few days, sources claim.

The provincial cabinet is likely to be shuffled as well, sources tell Geo News.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has decided to change his political and administrative team without consulting the federal government, Geo News reported Sunday citing sources.



According to sources, the Punjab chief minister has decided to informt the federal government in writing about the changes, when previously he used to take the steps after consultations.

The chief secretary and inspector-general (IG) Punjab are likely to be replaced in a day or two, revealed sources, adding that the provincial cabinet is likely to be shuffled as well.

Buzdar has sent a panel of names for the new chief secretary and IG Punjab to the federal government, sources said.



In addition to the chief secretary and IG Punjab, police chiefs and senior administrative officers of Punjab, including Lahore, are likely to be replaced.

Sources told Geo News that previously appointments to higher posts in the province were made by the federal government, however, this time Buzdar has made the decision without consulting the federal government.