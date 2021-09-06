 
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift showers praise on Anita Baker after she gains control of her own masters

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Taylor Swift is giving Anita Baker her flowers, because the woman was able to do what TayTay's fighting so hard for ownership of her master recordings.

The music sensation congratulated Anita on regaining control of her OG catalog after years of trying to get her hands on them from her record label, and having to fight more when they apparently put up a fight.

Anita took to Twitter on Thursday to share the good news, writing:"All My Children Are Coming Home."

Swift responded in her own way, writing: "What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!" 

Anita's fans are pretty loyal, asking if they had the all clear to start streaming her music. She has given the green light to "stream on" ... and it seems folks are doing just that.

As for Taylor, she's gone a different route for her masters. So, far "Fearless" is the only re-recording that's out -- the new "Red" is expected to hit shelves sometime in the fall. And, it sounds like Anita's behind her all the way.

