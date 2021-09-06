Pakistan’s Paralympics gold medalist Haider Ali returns home, gets heroic welcome

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti receives Haider Ali at the airport.

LAHORE: Para-athlete Haider Ali, the first-ever Pakistani to bag a gold medal in the Paralympic Games, returned homeland on Monday morning.

Haider Ali, became number one in the Men’s Discus Throw competition, recording his personal best throw of a striking 55.26m that led him towards the gold medal glory.

His plane landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport today morning. A large number of people were present at the airport to welcome their hero. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti received Haider Ali at the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Haider Ali thanked the nation for praying for his success in the global competition. “Winning a medal for Pakistan at the Olympics was my dream,” said the star athlete.

Rai Taimoor said that the Punjab government was committed to promote sports and providing all possible facilities to the athletes in the province.



He maintained that the provincial government was taking measures so that the country could regain its lost glory in the sports world.

Twitter salutes Haider Ali

Pakistani Twitterati showered praise on Para-athlete Haider Ali Friday after he made history by becoming the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020.

Minutes after it was reported that Haider Ali had won the gold medal in the discus throw, the athlete's name started trending on Pakistani Twitter.

Thousands of users swarmed the micro-blogging site to congratulate Ali for his stellar achievement.