Italian FM in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (L) and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (R)

ISLAMABAD: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership on the evolving Afghanistan situation.

He is the fourth western foreign minister to have come to Pakistan after the Kabul fall. Prior to his visit, UK’s Domonic Raab, Germany's Heiko Maas and Netherlands' Sigrid Kaag had come to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn country.

“During talks between the two foreign ministers, views will be exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of the EU and multilateral fora.



The two sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms. Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

The visit of foreign minister Maio will add further momentum to the close cooperation between the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues.

FM Qureshi speaks to Iranian counterpart

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Ameer Abdollahian over the phone to discuss Afghanistan and they both agreed to continue consulting each other over the evolving situation.

The two sides had exchanged views in detail about the latest developments in Afghanistan and also agreed on holding a virtual conference of Afghanistan's neighbours at the level of representatives in the upcoming days.

FM Qureshi had said Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with Iran, while his Iranian counterpart lauded Qureshi's "concerted efforts to evolve a coordinated strategy in the backdrop of situation in Afghanistan."