Is Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem about to be replaced?

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem smiles as he answers a journalist's question. Photo: PCB Twitter video screengrab

LAHORE: As Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem announced Pakistan's 15-man T20 squad for the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, a question posed by one journalist caught him unawares.

"Waseem, the way Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is undergoing a change, do you think this is the last team you will be announcing as chief selector?" asked a journalist.

To this, Waseem burst out laughing and looked at the moderator, who said:

"The press conference is about the World Cup T20 squad. We can take other questions after this, please."

But Waseem proceeded to answer the question.

"Look, I am doing the job that I have been given," he said. "I will continue to do this till I am told to do it. I will stop doing it when I am told not to do it anymore," he added.

"This is the only way I can answer this question. Neither can I predict the future, nor can you. All we can do is focus on the job we have been given and that's what I am doing," he added.

The question related to chances of Ramiz Raja, who has been appointed as a member of the PCB's Board of Governors, becoming the new PCB chairman and bringing in a new management team to run the board.



15-man squad for T20 World Cup

The PCB has announced the T20 World Cup squad, omitting big names such as Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz.

Haris Rauf, Khushdil Khan, Asif Ali and Imad Wasim were selected for the team while Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir were selected as reserves in the squad.

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir