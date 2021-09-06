Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Misbah, Waqar for 'fleeing after getting exposed'

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah (L) Shoaib Akhtar (Centre) and Waqar Younis (R)

Misbah, Waqar resign from coaching positions ahead of T20 World Cup squad.

"What can a coward do, except running away?" asks Shoaib Akhtar.

"I think both of them exposed themselves by running away," says Akhtar.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Monday lashed out at former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and ex-bowling coach Waqar Younis for resigning before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"I think what happened here [Waqar, Misbah's resignations] is similar to what the Taliban did to the American forces," chuckled Akhtar.

"I think they knew that Ramiz Raja would not spare them hence they decided to leave," he added.

Akhtar flayed Misbah and Waqar, saying that both of them should have waited for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision and not announced their resignation in advance.

"A huge event is about to take place. Maybe Ramiz bhai wouldn't have sacked them," he said.

When asked whether Misbah and Waqar had taken the wrong decision and as a result, fingers will now be pointed at them, Akhtar described their actions as "fleeing out of fear."

"Whether he is a good man or a bad man. He can be the world's fastest bowler for that matter but in the end, he will get exposed," said the ex-speedster. "I think both of them exposed themselves by running."



The Rawalpindi Express said that had Misbah and Waqar waited for the World Cup to finish, then maybe it would have given Ramiz Raja enough grounds to sack them over the team's poor performance.

"If the PCB wanted to sack you then you should have let them," said Shoaib, referring to Misbah and Waqar. "You should have put in 100% for the World Cup and then [resigned]. But what can a coward do, except running away?" he added.

Commenting on the Pakistan T20 World Cup team selection, Akhtar said Pakistan should have selected Shoaib Malik instead of Azam Khan. He added that Wahab Riaz should have been selected in the squad as well.

Akhtar said he expected Ramiz Raja to also sack the selection committee after the ICC T20 World Cup concluded.

Concluding his comments, Akhtar said the Pakistani media and the PCB is to blame for appointing Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.



Misbah, Waqar Younis step down

Earlier today, both Misbah and Waqar communicated their decisions to the cricket board that they are stepping down from their coaching roles. They were appointed in September 2019 and still had a year each left in their contracts.

With the New Zealand side due to arrive on September 11 for the three ODI and five T20I series and the Pakistan side to assemble in Islamabad on September 8, the PCB has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the series, with the team management for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be appointed in due course.

On his decision to quit the post, Misbah-ul-Haq said that the quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided him with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead.

Misbah said he decided to step down from the role considering that he would have had to continue to spend a lot of time away from his family and that too, in a bio-secure environment.

“I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward.”

Meanwhile, bowling coach Waqar Younis said he decided to step down after Misbah informed him about his future plans.



“After Misbah shared with me his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair and now also step down together,” he said.