Jane Birkin recovering from ‘minor’ stroke

Monday Sep 06 2021
Monday Sep 06, 2021

Paris: British actress and singer Jane Birkin has cancelled her appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France, as she recovers from a stroke, her family said Monday.

The 74-year-old former partner and muse of French crooner Serge Gainsbourg "suffered a minor form of stroke a few days ago," the family said in a statement.

"She is doing well," the statement added.

Birkin was to discuss "Jane," a documentary about her by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg that was presented in Cannes in July, at the Deauville festival that opened Friday.

Born on December 14, 1946 in London, Birkin has long been one of France´s favourite English performers and remains indelibly associated with Gainsbourg and his moody melodies from the 1960s and 70s.

"When I see the French listening to these old songs from 40 years ago, I realise they are part of their history, but they´re also part of mine," she wrote in her 2018 memoir "Munkey Diaries."

The book also revealed that Birken fought a long battle with leukemia that first developed in the late 1990s.

She had appeared in good health during recent public appearances, including at this year´s Cannes film festival, or on stage during the Francofolies music festival in La Rochelle in July.

