'They only know English,' Sindh education minister on private school students

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah.— File

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah Wednesday said that children studying in private schools “know nothing except for English”.

The Sindh Education Department and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have jointly launched the Advanced Quality Alternative Learning Project aimed at promoting education among women.

Addressing a special function in this regard, Shah said that children studying in private schools do not know anything except for English, “they do not know anything about science and chemistry”.

"Under Article 25, we have to provide free education to children,” he said.

The education minister stated: “We lack human resources, not money.”

Shedding light on the conditions of government schools, Shah said: “Government schools are closed because there are no teachers. We will address the issue regarding the shortage of teachers so that closed government schools can be reopened."