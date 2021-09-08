Pak vs NZ: ODI squad reaches Islamabad for training

— Twitter/PCB/File

The ODI squad will remain in isolation for a day.

The training will kick off from September 10.

First ODI scheduled at Pindi stadium on September 17.

The national cricket team's one-day international (ODI) squad has arrived in Islamabad, sources informed Geo News, as the players fulfil the prerequisites of the series.

The entire squad will be tested for coronavirus after reaching the hotel, where they will be staying, as they are set to play an ODI series against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from September 17.

Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on September 17, 19, and 21. The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs.

Related items PCB names T20 squad for ICC World Cup, New Zealand series

The two teams will also lock horns in the five-match Twenty20 series to be played from September 25 to October 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.



The squad will remain in isolation for a day and kick off their training from September 10, sources added.

ODI squad:



Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mahmood

Read more: Pakistani cricketers playing in CPL to return by Sept 12

