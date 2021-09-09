 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Meghan Markle changes her mind to cast Michelle Obama in new Netflix series after snub

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Meghan Markle does not seem to forget her omission from the guest list of Barack Obama's birthday party as she has reportedly changed her plans of casting former first lady Michell Obama in her new animated series .

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "very keen" to sign Michelle Obama to her latest project with Netflix, but is now "casting her eye" towards chat show host Oprah Winfrey in reaction to be shunned by Obama, a royal commentator claims.

Prince Harry's sweetheart is reportedly keen to include "big voice-over names" for her upcoming project, and has now turned her attention to the couple's friend and neighbour, Oprah Winfrey.

Michelle Obama was one that Meghan Markle wanted to sign up but the plan went through the pan when they didn't get an invite to that spectacular 60th birthday for the former President.

Meghan and Harry  have been enjoying financially independent life in Montecito since their bombshell decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex , according to new reports, is casting her eyes around to see who else she could really connect with and one of the ideas would be their friend for now, loosely speaking, the chat show queen Oprah Winfrey.

