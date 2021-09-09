Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test captain: report

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam. Photo: File

Pakistan can improve its ranking in Test cricket, Ramiz Raja says reportedly.

Development takes place a day after PCB responded to reports of Babar Azam being unhappy with T20 World Cup squad.

It remains to be seen who the board may appoint the new Test skipper.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman-to-be Ramiz Raja has expressed the desire to appoint a new Test captain in place of Babar Azam to lead the cricket team in the longer format, as per a report in The News.

Raja, who was recently nominated to the post of PCB Board of Governors, said the same during a meeting with the players at the High Performance Centre.

The former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winning team member said Pakistan can improve its ranking in Test cricket.



Earlier, there were reports that Ramiz Raja had changed the T20 World Cup squad in consultation with the chief selector, despite Babar Azam's suggestions.

Babar wanted Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf and Usman Qadir in the squad but Raja had them removed and had Asif Ali, Khushdal Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood selected in their place.



PCB says Babar Azam 'fully behind' its decisions

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said a day earlier that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is "fully behind" the direction being taken by the board.

The statement was issued after news reports started doing the rounds on the internet, claiming that Azam was unhappy with his suggestions being turned down by Ramiz Raja for the T20 World Cup squad.

"It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment," Khan had said.

Wasim Khan also spoke about Ramiz Raja's meeting with some of the players, describing it as "a healthy and positive" one. He had said that during the meeting, a consensus was formed on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.

The PCB CEO had urged people to back the cricket team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

"It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month," reads the statement.



'Unhappy' Babar Azam approaches Ramiz Raja

A couple of days ago, Geo News had reported that skipper Babar Azam was unhappy over the T20 team selection for the upcoming international assignments.

According to sources, Babar Azam was not taken into confidence on the selection of the team for the mega event.

It was revealed that Babar Azam was unhappy with Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood's inclusion in Pakistan's T20 squad.

Sources had further revealed that Babar Azam got in touch with Raja to discuss the team selection, however, he was not heard.

A message was sent to Babar Azam that he should focus more on playing rather than focusing on which players are included or not, sources told Geo News.