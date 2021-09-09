Afghanistan's interim govt to be sworn in on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Interim government to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

Russian officials to attend swearing-in ceremony of Afghan interim government.

US Secretary of State pointed that the Taliban government includes people who are "wanted" by US institutions.

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government will be sworn in on September 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in the United States (US), Geo reported Thursday.

The Taliban announced an interim government two days ago which will be headed by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as prime minister while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi were appointed deputy prime ministers.

Sources Russian officials will attend the ceremony while the Pakistan government has sent its warm wishes to the new Afghan government.

The US and European Union (EU) have, however, expressed concern over members who will be a part of the interim government.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Taliban government includes people who are "wanted" by US institutions. He said the Taliban will have to gain legal status from the world for some of the names in the new government.

Further, the Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson has expressed hope that the new political arrangement in Afghanistan would ensure peace, stability and security.



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal also added that Saudi Arabia is committed to helping the Afghan people. He said that the Saudi people will support whatever path Afghans choose, without any external interference.

The list for the interim government contains 33 names. Some of the key appointments are:

Taliban veteran, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund - acting prime minister

Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar - acting deputy prime minister

Taliban negotiator in Doha, Amir Khan Muttaqi - acting foreign minister

Abas Stanikzai - acting deputy foreign minister

Son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, Mullah Yaqoob - acting defence minister

Leader of the feared Haqqani network, Sirajuddin Haqqani - acting interior minister

The Taliban spokesman has clarified that this is an "acting" government only.