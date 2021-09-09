 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Afghanistan's interim govt to be sworn in on 20th anniversary of 9/11

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

  • Interim government to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund. 
  • Russian officials to attend swearing-in ceremony of Afghan interim government. 
  • US Secretary of State pointed that the Taliban government includes people who are "wanted" by US institutions. 

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government will be sworn in on September 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in the United States (US), Geo reported Thursday. 

The Taliban announced an interim government two days ago which will be headed by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as prime minister while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi were appointed deputy prime ministers.

Sources Russian officials will attend the ceremony while the Pakistan government has sent its warm wishes to the new Afghan government. 

The US and European Union (EU) have, however, expressed concern over members who will be a part of the interim government. 

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Taliban government includes people who are "wanted" by US institutions. He said the Taliban will have to gain legal status from the world for some of the names in the new government.

Related items

Further, the Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson has expressed hope that the new political arrangement in Afghanistan would ensure peace, stability and security.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal also added that Saudi Arabia is committed to helping the Afghan people. He said that the Saudi people will support whatever path Afghans choose, without any external interference.

The list for the interim government contains 33 names. Some of the key appointments are:

  • Taliban veteran, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund - acting prime minister
  • Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar - acting deputy prime minister
  • Taliban negotiator in Doha, Amir Khan Muttaqi - acting foreign minister
  • Abas Stanikzai - acting deputy foreign minister
  • Son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, Mullah Yaqoob - acting defence minister
  • Leader of the feared Haqqani network, Sirajuddin Haqqani - acting interior minister

The Taliban spokesman has clarified that this is an "acting" government only.

More From World:

Continued US blacklisting of Haqqani family 'violation' of Doha agreement: Taliban

Continued US blacklisting of Haqqani family 'violation' of Doha agreement: Taliban
Lament and hope for the women in Afghanistan

Lament and hope for the women in Afghanistan
Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan: US official

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan: US official
New Taliban government begins work as protests grow

New Taliban government begins work as protests grow
Resistance leaders Massoud, Saleh still in Afghanistan, diplomat says

Resistance leaders Massoud, Saleh still in Afghanistan, diplomat says
WHO calls on countries to avoid coronavirus vaccine boosters until 2022

WHO calls on countries to avoid coronavirus vaccine boosters until 2022
Animals 'shape-shifting' as climate warms, reveals study

Animals 'shape-shifting' as climate warms, reveals study
US and allies have duty to aid Afghanistan: China's foreign minister

US and allies have duty to aid Afghanistan: China's foreign minister
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apologises, regrets 'how it ended'
Denying Afghanistan access to foreign reserves may make economic migrants of millions: Qureshi

Denying Afghanistan access to foreign reserves may make economic migrants of millions: Qureshi
China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government

China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government
Pakistan, China and Russia trying to figure out what to do now with Taliban: Biden

Pakistan, China and Russia trying to figure out what to do now with Taliban: Biden

Latest

view all