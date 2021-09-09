First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan to meet the country's urgent needs for food and medicine. Photo: APP

Afghanistan has had a shortage of medical supplies and food ever since the fall of Ashraf Ghani's government, says Mansoor Ahmed Khan.

The first consignment of aid arrived in Kabul earlier today via a C-130 aircraft.

Further supplies will be sent to Afghanistan through land routes via Torkham and Chaman Borders.

KABUL: Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan said on Thursday that the first consignment of humanitarian aid comprising food and medicines has reached Afghanistan.

The landlocked country had been cut off from the rest of the world for almost a month after the collapse of the previous government and the takeover by the Taliban.



On Wednesday, the Pakistan Foreign Office had announced that Pakistan will be dispatching humanitarian assistance in food and medicines to Afghanistan via a C-130 aircraft on Thursday.

The Foreign Office had added that further supplies would also be sent through land routes.

The first consignment reached Kabul today, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan announced.

He stated that Afghanistan had been suffering from a shortage of food and medicines ever since the Taliban came into power. Pakistan sent aid to help with the shortage.

In a tweet, Khan informed that the first consignment includes medicines, food, cooking oil, bedding, and other items. He further added that Pakistan will continue to provide relief in Afghanistan through humanitarian assistance.

Addressing the international community, Khan said that he is sure the international community will play its role in supplying humanitarian assistance.

Khan stated that he is also in touch with the World Health Organisation for humanitarian assistance, adding that further relief supplies will be sent to Afghanistan through land routes via the Torkham and Chaman Borders.

Besides Pakistan, UAE and Qatar have also sent relief supplies to Afghanistan.

— With input from AFP.