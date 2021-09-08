 
Pakistan decides to send medical, food aid to Afghanistan

  • Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan.
  • Further aid to Afghanistan to be sent through land routes.
  • Pakistan hopes interim government will work for peace.

The Government of Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian assistance, comprising food and medicines, to the people of Afghanistan, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

"Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. After the first immediate tranche through the air, further supplies would continue through land routes," the statement said.

The Foreign Office said the Pakistani government would continue to do its best to help the Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment.

"Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert a possible humanitarian crisis," the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, earlier in the day, had drawn the attention of the international community to how Afghanistan being denied its foreign reserves, or international aid, may further compound the miseries of the Afghans and make economic migrants of millions.

Qureshi's remarks came during a Ministerial Coordination Session hosted by the US and Germany, following which a statement was issued by the Foreign Office.

"The international community must put the Afghan people first. We have to take care that in denying Afghanistan access to its foreign reserves or international financial institutions, we do not end up adding to the miseries of the long-suffering Afghan people.

Pakistan hopes interim govt will work for peace

In an earlier statement, the Foreign Office had said Pakistan would continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban announced their "acting" government.

"We have noted the latest announcement about the formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan," the statement said.

The Foreign Office hoped that the new political dispensation would ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of the humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.

"Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan," the Foreign Office added.

