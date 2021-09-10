Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police

Representational image of a crime scene

A man shot and killed his two sisters in a suspected honour killing case in Mianwali, Geo News reported, citing police officials, on Friday.



The suspect managed to flee the scene.

According to the police, the murder took place in the Tariqabad neighborhood of Paplan city, where a young man named Raheel Sheikh shot and killed his two sisters in the name of "honour".



According to sources, the two sisters were married and had come to their parents place and were angry at their in-laws.

The suspect flee the scene after the murder, police said, adding that raids were being carried out to arrest him.