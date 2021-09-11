Pakistani UN peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan's Darfur

Lance Naik Adil. Photo: Courtesy ISPR

A Pakistani peacekeeper embraced martyrdom while on duty for UN mission Darfur, the military's media wing said Saturday.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Naik Adil Jan of the FC Balochistan was a resident of Lakki Marwat

The 38-year-old peacekeeper was part of the UN mission Darfur in Sudan "responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance," the ISPR statement read.

So far, 161 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.

Pakistan is the sixth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping, currently deploying more than 4,700 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.

