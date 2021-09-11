Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan to lead teams in intra-squad match

— Twitter/PCB/File

Pakistani team to play intra-squad match ahead of ODI series.

Intra-squad match to begin at 5:30pm at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Shafique, Shakeel, and Khushdil part of Babar's team.

The Pakistan team will play against each other on Saturday as they practice ahead of their one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand.

After 18 long years, the New Zealand cricket team landed in Pakistan on Saturday to play an extended series of three ODIs and five T20s.



National team skipper Babar Azam will lead team white, while Shadab Khan will be captaining team green, as the squad leaves for Pindi Cricket Stadium from their hotel.

Besides Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hassan Ali, Usman Qadir, and Mohammad Hasnain are a part of team white.

Team green includes Shadab, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mahmood.

The intra-squad match was set to begin at 5:30pm.



