Ramiz Raja to decide PCB CEO Wasim Khan's fate in a month: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja will decide the board's Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan's fate within a month, sources told The News.

The PCB chairman has already held a meeting with Wasim Khan on Tuesday. Khan's contract is set to expire in 2022 and it is expected that he will not be provided an extension, said sources.



Raja held his first press conference as PCB chairman on Monday where he was asked whether or not he intended to replace Wasim Khan.

"First of all, this is an internal matter of the organisation hence I will not share anything with you," Ramiz Raja had responded. "If I were to talk about scrolls, then 90% of the PCB should be sacked," he had said.



Ramiz then said that he was not fixating on tenures, adding that he wanted "people for the execution" of his plans.

"I was having a discussion with the Board of Governors (BoG) to whom I said that I have 10,000 ideas and wishes. To accomplish them, I need a team," he had said. "So we discussed how we will go about these executions."

Rumours of change within the PCB management had started circulating since Ramiz Raja's nomination as the new cricket board chief.

Pakistan's coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis were the first to go when they stepped down from their roles after the team was announced for the T20 World Cup.

The new PCB chief, during his inaugural press conference, had also hinted that a complete overhaul of the system was needed in the cricket board.

"I always thought that if I got the chance [to serve] at this position then I would reset the vision a bit. I think cricket's compass and direction need to be reset. There are some long term and some short term goals," he had said.