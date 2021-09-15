 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ramiz Raja to decide PCB CEO Wasim Khan's fate in a month: sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja (L) and Wasim Khan. Photo File
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja (L) and Wasim Khan. Photo" File

  • Wasim Khan's contract is set to expire in 2022. 
  • Sources say Wasim Khan's contract will not be extended. 
  • Ramiz had earlier responded to a question on whether or not he will sack the PCB CEO. 

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja will decide the board's Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan's fate within a month, sources told The News

The PCB chairman has already held a meeting with Wasim Khan on Tuesday. Khan's contract is set to expire in 2022 and it is expected that he will not be provided an extension, said sources.

Raja held his first press conference as PCB chairman on Monday where he was asked whether or not he intended to replace Wasim Khan.

Related items

"First of all, this is an internal matter of the organisation hence I will not share anything with you," Ramiz Raja had responded. "If I were to talk about scrolls, then 90% of the PCB should be sacked," he had said.

Ramiz then said that he was not fixating on tenures, adding that he wanted "people for the execution" of his plans.

"I was having a discussion with the Board of Governors (BoG) to whom I said that I have 10,000 ideas and wishes. To accomplish them, I need a team," he had said. "So we discussed how we will go about these executions."

Rumours of change within the PCB management had started circulating since Ramiz Raja's nomination as the new cricket board chief.

Pakistan's coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis were the first to go when they stepped down from their roles after the team was announced for the T20 World Cup.

The new PCB chief, during his inaugural press conference, had also hinted that a complete overhaul of the system was needed in the cricket board.

"I always thought that if I got the chance [to serve] at this position then I would reset the vision a bit. I think cricket's compass and direction need to be reset. There are some long term and some short term goals," he had said.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: PCB names 12-member squad for 1st ODI against New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: PCB names 12-member squad for 1st ODI against New Zealand
Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja ‘extremely unhappy’ over DRS mishap

Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja ‘extremely unhappy’ over DRS mishap
Pakistani women mountaineers set eyes on climbing new heights

Pakistani women mountaineers set eyes on climbing new heights
Haris Tahir qualifies for Asian Snooker Championship quarter final

Haris Tahir qualifies for Asian Snooker Championship quarter final
'I am happy to be recognised', Ghulam Fatima reacts to viral video

'I am happy to be recognised', Ghulam Fatima reacts to viral video
Pak vs Ban: PCB releases schedule of Bangladesh series

Pak vs Ban: PCB releases schedule of Bangladesh series
Watch: Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima recreates Shane Warne's iconic delivery

Watch: Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima recreates Shane Warne's iconic delivery
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh 'right after' T20 World Cup: BCB

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh 'right after' T20 World Cup: BCB
Ramiz Raja promises to be open, transparent as PCB chairman

Ramiz Raja promises to be open, transparent as PCB chairman
T20 World Cup: A snapshot of Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander's careers

T20 World Cup: A snapshot of Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander's careers
Iran thrashes Pakistan by 3-0 in Asian Volleyball Championship

Iran thrashes Pakistan by 3-0 in Asian Volleyball Championship
T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be included in coaches panel

T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be included in coaches panel

Latest

view all