Rapper G-Eazy taken into custody after allegedly assaulting socialite

Rapper G-Eazy was taken into custody on Monday after being charged with assault over a nightclub brawl.

According to a report by Page Six, the No Limit hit maker’s crew had an altercation with another group at the Standard hotel early on Friday morning, as revelers danced the night away in Fashion Week parties at clubs Le Bain and the Boom Boom Room.

Per sources cited by the outlet, someone from the rapper’s crew ended up hitting socialite Daniel Chetrit over the head with a bottle.

Police told the portal that G-Eazy was “charged with assault after a 29-year-old male and 32-year-old male reported being struck by the defendant.”

It remains unclear if cops made any other arrests or if it was the rapper who had allegedly assaulted Chetrit.

G-Eazy was taken into custody on Monday 5:30pm and was given a desk appearance ticket. The rapper will appear before a judge at a later date.