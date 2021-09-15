 
Iqra Aziz says she still can’t believe she has become a mother

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz on Wednesday delighted her millions of fans with sweet photos of her son Kabir Hussain and said, “becoming a mother and feeling so much love is an experience everyone should be blessed with”.

Iqra also shared her feelings after becoming a mom and said, “Happiness is real.”

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor took to Instagram and shared a video based on stunning photos with husband Yasir Hussain and their son Kabir Hussain.

Iqra said in the caption of the video, “Thankyou Allah for blessing us with this little bundle of joy. I still can’t believe I’ve given birth to this tiny hooman.”

She continued, “Becoming a mother and feeling so much love is an experience everyone should be blessed with.

“I pray for all the moms to be and all the women who are waiting for their share of experience,” she continued.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain in July this year.

