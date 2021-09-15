Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact over Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Photo: file

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi receives a telephone call from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two foreign ministers agree to strengthen cooperation in all fields.

They also resolved to continue their close collaboration in various multilateral fora.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call from his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the telephonic conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed various dimensions of Pakistan-UAE relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, they also resolved to continue their close collaboration in various multilateral fora.



The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.



During the phone call, FM Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on making excellent arrangements for Expo2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success.

Qureshi urges world to help prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Earlier on September 8, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the international community will have to play a role to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Virtually addressing the six-country foreign ministers’ meeting today, FM Qureshi had said, “If a humanitarian crisis is prevented and economic stability is assured, peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus precluded.”

He had also urged the Taliban to ensure that the Afghan soil would not be used against any county.