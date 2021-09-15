 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Five terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
  • Seven soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation.
  • Cordon, search operation underway to eliminate other terrorists.
  • Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in N Waziristan in IBO.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The military's media wing mentioned that during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers were also martyred, with the forces conducting a cordon and search operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Read more: Security forces kill 2 terrorists during operation in North Waziristan

The development comes hours after security forces had killed two terrorists as they conducted an IBO after being informed of their hideout in Datta Khel of the North Waziristan District.

Per a statement issued by the ISPR, the two terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

During the operation, security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout.

FIA DG inaugurates 'Case Management System' at agency headquarters

Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact over Afghanistan

Red List review: Lack of genomic surveillance in Pakistan still a worry for UK

'Hard not to doubt govt's intentions': Media bodies cast aspersions on PMDA

OGRA recommends increase in petrol price

Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 10 pm, ends work from home condition

Afghan women footballers reach Lahore with families, coaches

Jaffer's parents not nominated in Noor Mukadam murder case, lawyer tells court

SC rejects plea against appointment of chief election commissioner

Knowing Rahimullah Yusufzai

Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers from Rakaposhi

Strengthening the Public Accounts Committees

