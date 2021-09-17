Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement has no legal status, lawyer tells IHC

Zahir Jaffer, key suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Lawyer reads out Zahir Jaffer's confessional statement in court.

Islamabad High Court hears bail plea of ​​Zahir Jaffer's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Counsel for Zahir's parents says case isn't "too complicated".

ISLAMABAD: The confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer - the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case - was read out in court today (Friday).



The statement was read out by lawyer Khawaja Harris, who is representing Zahir's parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, during a hearing on their bail application which had resumed for the third consecutive day by the Islamabad High Court.

Harris told the court that the case was not too complicated.



To this, Justice Aamer Farooq said that our police does not know how to make links during an interrogation.



Harris said that he wanted to tell the court about the confessional statement and call data record. After this, he read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer before the police.

In his arguments, Harris said that one sentence changes the shape of the whole case. "What was the role of the father? Only the recovery is mentioned in the memo of recovery, so how did his statement get included," the lawyer asked.

Justice Farooq said that a memo of recovery states where the main suspect takes an investigating officer and what is recovered.



Harris argued that the statement recorded by the suspect in police custody has no legal status. He said the statement of the suspect must be recorded before a magistrate.



The plaintiff's counsel, Shah Khawar, told the court that he would take more than an hour for his arguments. To this, Justice Farooq asked Harris if he would like to give counter arguments.



Harris replied that he would.

The court then directed the plaintiff's lawyer to give his arguments on September 21.