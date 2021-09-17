Pak vs NZ: First ODI match cancelled, say sources

RAWALPINDI: First ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand has been cancelled reportedly due to COVID-19 cases among players, sparking fears that the entire series may get postponed.



Sports journalist Alia Rasheed, citing sources, said three Pakistani players have tested positive for coronavirus due to which the match has been cancelled.

She said the interior minister will hold a press conference at 5:00pm to shed more light on the matter.



Sources further told Geo News that players of both teams have been told to remain in their rooms and not venture out.



An official version of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to be released on the issue. The cricket ground remains empty, with no ground support staff or broadcast crew available present.

Alia Rasheed said Pakistanis in general and Islamabad, Rawalpindi fans in particular are extremely disappointed at the match getting cancelled.



Veteran sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti said the PCB, which actively sends press releases multiple times a day, was observing "complete silence" over the matter.

He expressed concern that the entire series may get cancelled if the situation deteriorates.

More to follow