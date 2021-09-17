Pakistanis react with shock and anger as New Zealand unilaterally abandons tour

KARACHI: As News Zealand Cricket backed out of the Pakistan tour abruptly, citing “security alerts” minutes before the first ODI match in Rawalpindi, Pakistani fans on social media were left fuming.

The Black Caps had arrived in the country after 18 years to play a cricket series. The last-minute withdrawal has raised questions on New Zealand;s motives.

Talking to Geo News Friday, Senator Faisal Javed said the security situation in Pakistan is excellent and satisfactory, adding that the visitors were provided with exceptional security.

“It is incomprehensible to cancel the tour at the last minute,” the ruling party lawmaker said and added: “There is an enemy who has conspired. India has always been involved in conspiracies against Pakistan.”

He also said that Pakistan will take up the matter at all forums, saying that the tour cancellation is not a minor issue.

Twitter users were also up in arms over the development, lashing out at the New Zealand cricket team. Many called for a boycott of the Black Caps.

Sports journalist Faizan Lakhani said the visitors were given top security and the cancellation of the tour is "disappointing".

Asfandyar Bhittani asked Pakistan to boycott all matches with New Zealand except for the World Cup.

Another user Fazal Abbas believed New Zealand cricket acted on BCCI's advice.

"What a sad day!" sports journalist Aalia Rashid said after the series stood cancelled.

Senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair said that New Zealand cricket team's decision to leave the country after being here for six days is terrible. "There is no basis to cause such an embarrassment."

Twitter handle @the bromides reminded NZ of the time when the Pakistan cricket team went to play in the country after the Christchurch attack.

Zeshan Rafique noted that there was no risk to the team when their captain joined Babar Azam for the trophy unveiling a day earlier.



