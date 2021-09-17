Pak vs NZ: Foreign cricketers vouch for Pakistan's security as New Zealand bow out over 'alert'

Daren Sammy (L) and Angelo Perera (R) vouch for security arrangements in Pakistan. Photo File/Twitter

Amid the reactions of shock and despondence over New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour over a "security alert", foreign cricketers have come forward to vouch for Pakistan's security situation.

West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy took to Twitter to express dismay over the decision of the Black Caps to abandon the series.

“Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of Pakistan vs New Zealand series because of security issues,” wrote Sammy.

The cricketer said that he has been playing cricket in Pakistan, calling it "one of the most enjoyable experiences."

“Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. This is a massive blow to Pakistan,” the Twitter post adds.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Perera also made a Twitter post to vouch for the security arrangements in Pakistan for international cricket players.

He recalls his last visit to Pakistan two years ago, terming "every minute of it enjoyable and safe."

The cricketer wishes for the sport to return to Pakistan.

“Toured @TheRealPCB 2 years back and really enjoyed every minute of our stay!! Felt extremely welcomed and also safe tbh! Never had any doubt. Genuinely wanna see cricket return to this great nation!” wrote Parera.

Former NZ batting all-rounder Grant Elliott also takes to the micro-blogging site to react on the teams’ decision.

"Sad news for players and fans," wrote Elliott.

Another former cricketer and cricket commentator from NZ, Danny Morrison, expresses shock over the matter.



"Super sad!! Don’t know enough what’s going on??!… But truly love travelling around #Pakistan & cricket times of late in Pakistan. Feel for all there."

WI cricketer Sherfane Rutherford believes that Pakistan is the ‘safest’ country to host cricket tournaments.

In a Twitter post, Rutherford said that the announcement by the NZ is "not a good news" for cricket fans.

“Feelings for my Pakistani friends, not a good news for cricket lovers. I've travelled to many countries. Pakistani is the safest country for cricket and cricket loving country.”

Former South African all-rounder Rilee Rossouw also laments the cancellation of Pakistan tour.

“Very sad to see the cancellation of the New Zealand tour to Pakistan.”