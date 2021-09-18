Canadian police on the hunt for suspects involved in murder of Pakistani-origin man

Detective-Sergeant Steve Bereziuk of Hamilton Police Service's Major Crime Unit addressing a press conference. — CBC

Suspects had kidnapped Faqir Ali in Hamilton on Thursday.

They killed one son and injured another.

Police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

The Canadian police are on the hunt for three suspects involved in killing and injuring members of a Pakistani-origin family, Detective-Sergeant Steve Bereziuk of Hamilton Police Service's Major Crime Unit said on Friday.

The suspects had kidnapped Faqir Ali, 63, in Hamilton on Thursday. The man's sons tried to stop the attempt, and in the process, the suspects killed one and injured another.

"I can confirm that 21-year-old Hasnain Ali, who is affectionately known by the family as Nano, was killed during this incident," Bereziuk said, while addressing a press conference. He added that for privacy reasons, the other son's name won't be released.

Ali was later found on Beach Boulevard near the Burlington Lift Bridge around 9am ET Thursday with serious, life-threatening injuries, Hamilton police spokesperson Const Indy Bharaj had said.

Ali and his surviving son remained hospitalised on Friday in stable condition, CBC reported, citing police officials.

Ali was “taken forcefully” from his home near Glancaster Road and Dickenson Road in Mount Hope around 3am, said police, according to The News.

Khalid Suleman, Ali’s brother-in-law, said from his home in Pakistan on Thursday that the whole family is “shocked.” “[My sister] told me 'someone [...] broke doors, and shot my children and abducted my husband.'"

Officers found Ali’s sons, both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds, the police spokesperson had said, adding one has died and the other was in surgery as of 10am.

“It’s disturbing,” said the media relations officer, noting the incident marks the third shooting the city has seen in the past week. “This isn’t something that Hamilton should ever get used to.”

Investigators believe the family was targeted, but are still working to determine a motive. The victims were not known to the police.

Bharaj said he does not believe the suspects made contact with the police at any point.

“Our understanding is that there were multiple people involved," he added, but he was not immediately able to provide suspect descriptions. Police also believe a dark SUV was involved. Following the kidnapping, Bharaj said police believed Ali’s life was in danger.