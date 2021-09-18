Sindh to bear all treatment expenses of Pakistan's second tallest man

Naseer Soomro is suffering from chronic lungs disease. — AFP/File

Naseer Soomro, 51, is suffering from a chronic lung disease.

According to the Sindh Health Department notice, "treatment may be provided on government expenses at Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi".

Action taken after a video of the second tallest man in Pakistan went viral on social media.

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the Sindh government will bear all treatment expenses of Pakistan's second tallest man Naseer Soomro.

Considering Soomro's health condition, the Health Department Government of Sindh issued a notice stating that treatment of Soomro, 51, suffering from chronic lung disease “may be provided on government expenses at Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi.”

Sharing the notification on Twitter, Member Provincial Assembly Qasim Soomro said: “Vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari executed by CM Murad Ali Shah [and] Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho to provide best healthcare facilities for everyone.”

The political leader added: “Naseer Soomro is our asset and as per his wish we have sent [a] letter to #AKUH for his complete treatment on [government of Sindh] expenses.”

The action was taken after a video of Soomro went viral on social media where he can be seen complaining about the irresponsible attitude of the Sindh government.

In 2019, Facebook posts claimed that Pakistan's second tallest man has died. The claim was false as AFP spoke to Naseer Soomro by phone then. “I am alive and speaking to you and I don’t understand what people get from spreading such false news,” he had said.

Three photos — two of which showed Soomro, and one which showed a very tall object wrapped in white (to allude to a corpse) — were published on Facebook in May, which were shared 38,000 times before they were removed.