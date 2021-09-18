 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

New Zealand cricket team leaves Pakistan after pulling out of tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Twitter/Mohammad Hafeez
Twitter/Mohammad Hafeez

  • A chartered plane carrying the New Zealand cricket team leaves Islamabad.
  • Kiwis will return to Abu Dhabi before heading back to their country.
  • "Thanks to the security of Pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach airport safe [and] sound," Mohammad Hafeez says.

ISLAMABAD: A chartered plane carrying the New Zealand cricket team — which called off its Pakistan tour citing “security” issues — has left Islamabad, sources from the aviation department said on Saturday.

Flight RG233 took off from Benazir International Airport at 8:13pm. The Airbus A319 arrived at 6:15pm from Abu Dhabi to pick up the Kiwis.

The international cricket team will return to Abu Dhabi before heading back to their country.

Shaniera Akram says she feels safer in Pakistan than any other country

Sharing a video of Kiwis reaching the airport, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wrote on Twitter: "Thanks to the security of Pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach airport safe [and] sound."

The veteran cricketer added: "[I] wonder, the same route [and] same security, but no threat today???"

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board on Friday backed out of the much-awaited tour, citing a security alert from their government. The Pakistani authorities assured the team of complete security but they insisted on calling off the series.

Related items

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said NZC informed them that they had decided to postpone the series due to some security concern and said it is their unilateral decision.


More From Sports:

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour
'Five Eyes' intelligence led to New Zealand's last-minute pullout from Pakistan: report

'Five Eyes' intelligence led to New Zealand's last-minute pullout from Pakistan: report
Shaniera Akram says she feels safer in Pakistan than any other country

Shaniera Akram says she feels safer in Pakistan than any other country
'Vent out your frustration' in performance, Ramiz Raja tells cricketers after NZ pull out

'Vent out your frustration' in performance, Ramiz Raja tells cricketers after NZ pull out
Shahid Afridi reminds England of Pakistan's 'support' as ECB to decide on tour

Shahid Afridi reminds England of Pakistan's 'support' as ECB to decide on tour
PCB to suffer major financial losses due to New Zealand series cancellation: report

PCB to suffer major financial losses due to New Zealand series cancellation: report
After cancelling Pakistan tour, New Zealand team to depart today

After cancelling Pakistan tour, New Zealand team to depart today
Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital
Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship

Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship
Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle

Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup
Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

Latest

view all