Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report

Experts believe Prince Andrew should ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ to help his mother, Queen Elizabeth after his abuse case.

This claim’s been made by the co-author of the Royal Fever, Cele Otnes and during their interview with Express, “I think the most altruistic move Prince Andrew can offer Her Majesty and the royal brand is to step away completely from any visible role in the Royal Family.”

“In agreeing to go quietly, perhaps he can negotiate with Prince Charles to grant his daughters meaningful roles and visibility within the Firm.”



