 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
AFP

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

The New Zealand cricket team land in Dubai onboard a chartered plane. Photo credit: NZ cricket.
The New Zealand cricket team land in Dubai onboard a chartered plane. Photo credit: NZ cricket.
  • The New Zealand team landed in Dubai after they cancelled a long-awaited cricket series on Pakistani soil. 
  • The New Zealand Cricket official declined to specifically say about the nature of the threat.
  • The official said he understands what a difficult time it is for Pakistan but he had no other choice but to cancel the tour.

DUBAI: The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Dubai early Sunday after fleeing Pakistan but officials refused to give details of the security threat that forced them to abruptly cancel their tour.

While some information had been shared with the Pakistan Cricket Board, "specific details could not, and will not, be disclosed - privately or publicly", New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said.

"The BLACKCAPS have arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight last night," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"The contingent of 34 players and support staff are now settling into their Dubai hotel and undergoing their 24-hour period of self-isolation."

White said he appreciated what a "terribly difficult time" it was for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but added New Zealand had no choice but to abandon their visit.

Related items

"What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team," White said.

"We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers.

"Unfortunately, given the advice we'd received, there was no way we could stay in the country."

White said New Zealand remained comfortable with its initial decision to tour Pakistan, based on comprehensive assessments of the security situation, and the risk-mitigation measures promised.

"Everything changed on Friday," he said.

"The advice changed, the threat level changed and, as a consequence, we took the only responsible course of action possible."

The New Zealand players and staff were taken in bullet-proof buses from their Islamabad hotel to the airport where they boarded the charter flight to Dubai.

Players not involved in next month's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates will return to New Zealand as soon as flights and quarantine facilities can be arranged.

More From Sports:

New Zealand cricket team leaves Pakistan after pulling out of tour

New Zealand cricket team leaves Pakistan after pulling out of tour

'Five Eyes' intelligence led to New Zealand's last-minute pullout from Pakistan: report

'Five Eyes' intelligence led to New Zealand's last-minute pullout from Pakistan: report
Shaniera Akram says she feels safer in Pakistan than any other country

Shaniera Akram says she feels safer in Pakistan than any other country
'Vent out your frustration' in performance, Ramiz Raja tells cricketers after NZ pull out

'Vent out your frustration' in performance, Ramiz Raja tells cricketers after NZ pull out
Shahid Afridi reminds England of Pakistan's 'support' as ECB to decide on tour

Shahid Afridi reminds England of Pakistan's 'support' as ECB to decide on tour
PCB to suffer major financial losses due to New Zealand series cancellation: report

PCB to suffer major financial losses due to New Zealand series cancellation: report
After cancelling Pakistan tour, New Zealand team to depart today

After cancelling Pakistan tour, New Zealand team to depart today
Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital
Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship

Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship
Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle

Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup
Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

Latest

view all