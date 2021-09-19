'So disgusting, so disrespectful': Amir Khan on being removed from US flight

Amir Khan was removed from US flight over alleged violation of Covid rules.

British-Pakistani boxer says he did nothing wrong.

Khan had boarded a flight to Colorado from New York.



British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan lashed out at a US flight after police removed him and his colleague from it Sunday over allegations that they did not follow coronavirus safety guidelines.



In a video message on Twitter, a dejected Amir can be heard saying he was banned from the American flight when he "did nothing wrong".

Khan said he had boarded the flight to Colorado Springs from New York, where he was supposed to arrive at a training camp.

However, Amir and his friend were removed from the plane after the airline complained to the police about his colleague, who was allegedly not wearing his mask properly.

"Obviously a complaint was made by the American Airlines staff, they said that my colleague’s mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off when I did nothing wrong."



"They kicked us both off, I was sat on 1A, he was sat on 1B – I find it so disgusting and so disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado Springs for a training camp and now I’m back in New York for another day."

The boxer said he is going to the training camp onboard another flight. “Now I have to reschedule another aeroplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, for no reason this was [done] and I’m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling," the boxer said, visiblty upset.

Khan hoped there were cameras on the plane, which would have recorded what went down.

Reacting to Khan's tweet, the airline said it had not banned him from travelling. The airline said the plane had "deplaned" two customers who "reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face covering requirements”.

“Our customer relations team is reaching out to Mr Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew," read the statement.