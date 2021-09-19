Watch: Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral wedding video

Sunday Sep 19, 2021
Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana have made fans gush over their loved-up equation.
The duo was spotted attending a wedding over the weekend wherein one of the viral clips, Atif was seen fixing Sara's hair.
For the day, Atif donned a black prince coat whereas his wife slipped into a glowing ivory outfit.
"They look cute together Mashallah Mashallah," wrote one fan in the comments.
"Best couple," added another fan.
The viral clip comes a day after Atif announced his next collaboration with Mahira Khan. The singer also sparked frenzy with his television debut in Sang-e-Mah.