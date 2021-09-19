 
Watch: Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral wedding video

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana have made fans gush over their loved-up equation.

The duo was spotted attending a wedding over the weekend wherein one of the viral clips, Atif was seen fixing Sara's hair.

For the day, Atif donned a black prince coat whereas his wife slipped into a glowing ivory outfit.

"They look cute together Mashallah Mashallah," wrote one fan in the comments.

"Best couple," added another fan.

The viral clip comes a day after Atif announced his next collaboration with Mahira Khan. The singer also sparked frenzy with his television debut in Sang-e-Mah.


