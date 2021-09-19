Sunday Sep 19, 2021
Veteran stars Meera and Resham are reminiscing golden days from the past.
The Lollywood actresses were spotted together dolled up for a shoot where Meera took time off to create a special video with counterpart Resham.
"We are working together after such a long time, it feels like we've traveled back in time,' began Meera in her clip.
She continued, "We share so much love towards one another and let me tell you, I love Resham more than she loves me," Meera confessed before laughing.
Responding to the Baaji star's comments, Resham said: "I respect Meera a lot and I pray for you."
The duo then briefly recalled their trip to Turkey back in the day where Meera used to cook for Resham.
Take a look: