 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

ICC might as well be 'Indian Cricket Council', former PCB chairman says

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) might as well be the "Indian Cricket Council", and instead of waiting for the ICC, Pakistan should take action on its own.

Speaking on Geo News' special transmission "Cricket ka muqadma", the former PCB chairman advised that details be sought from diplomatic sources on the abrupt postponement by the New Zealand government of the Black Caps' tour of Pakistan.

Former national team fast bowler Aqib Javed remarked that foreign players coming to Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have always appreciated Pakistan's security arrangements.

Javed said that the return of the New Zealand cricket team and the statement by their board is a "joke".

"I don't understand what threats they got. David White's statement to not share (the nature of) security threats also seems to be a joke," he added.

Related items

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to take a tough stance against the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board at a meeting of the ICC, well-informed sources told Geo News.

Sources privy to the development said that PCB has decided to lobby against New Zealand Cricket and adopt a tough stance against its recent action of abandoning the Pakistan tour minutes before the first ODI was scheduled to take place.

PCB has decided to contact influential players and commentators from around the world and seek their support in the matter, said sources, adding that in the second phase of the exercise, the board will contact other cricket boards around the world to discuss the matter.

PCB said Friday in its press release that New Zealand Cricket authorities unilaterally called off the ODI and T20 series without taking the PCB into confidence.

The officials said that NZC had not shared any details about the threats with the PCB or Pakistan’s security agencies.  


More From Sports:

Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season

Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season
Khadija and Shafaq Dar aim to win gold medal for Pakistan in weightlifting

Khadija and Shafaq Dar aim to win gold medal for Pakistan in weightlifting
Major loss of NZ pulling out is our credibility taking a hit: Wasim Khan

Major loss of NZ pulling out is our credibility taking a hit: Wasim Khan
Kamran Akmal demands inclusion of only domestic players in A+ category

Kamran Akmal demands inclusion of only domestic players in A+ category
'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team

'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih wins 2 more IBSF 6-Red World Cup matches

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih wins 2 more IBSF 6-Red World Cup matches
'Threats to players before tour were hoaxes': NZ Cricket Players' Association chief

'Threats to players before tour were hoaxes': NZ Cricket Players' Association chief

NZ series debacle: Pakistan cricket heavyweights to feature in National T20 Cup

NZ series debacle: Pakistan cricket heavyweights to feature in National T20 Cup
'Everything changed on Friday,' says NZ Cricket chief David White

'Everything changed on Friday,' says NZ Cricket chief David White

Gladiators owner suggests holding exhibition matches in Pindi after NZ fiasco

Gladiators owner suggests holding exhibition matches in Pindi after NZ fiasco
'So disgusting, so disrespectful': Amir Khan on being removed from US flight

'So disgusting, so disrespectful': Amir Khan on being removed from US flight
Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Latest

view all