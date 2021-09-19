ICC might as well be 'Indian Cricket Council', former PCB chairman says

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) might as well be the "Indian Cricket Council", and instead of waiting for the ICC, Pakistan should take action on its own.



Speaking on Geo News' special transmission "Cricket ka muqadma", the former PCB chairman advised that details be sought from diplomatic sources on the abrupt postponement by the New Zealand government of the Black Caps' tour of Pakistan.



Former national team fast bowler Aqib Javed remarked that foreign players coming to Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have always appreciated Pakistan's security arrangements.

Javed said that the return of the New Zealand cricket team and the statement by their board is a "joke".

"I don't understand what threats they got. David White's statement to not share (the nature of) security threats also seems to be a joke," he added.



Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to take a tough stance against the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board at a meeting of the ICC, well-informed sources told Geo News.



Sources privy to the development said that PCB has decided to lobby against New Zealand Cricket and adopt a tough stance against its recent action of abandoning the Pakistan tour minutes before the first ODI was scheduled to take place.

PCB has decided to contact influential players and commentators from around the world and seek their support in the matter, said sources, adding that in the second phase of the exercise, the board will contact other cricket boards around the world to discuss the matter.

PCB said Friday in its press release that New Zealand Cricket authorities unilaterally called off the ODI and T20 series without taking the PCB into confidence.

The officials said that NZC had not shared any details about the threats with the PCB or Pakistan’s security agencies.



