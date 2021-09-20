 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill notorious TTP commander Safiullah in N Waziristan operation

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

A Pakistan Army soldier remains alert to any terrorist threat, with his hand on the trigger. Photo: File
A Pakistan Army soldier remains alert to any terrorist threat, with his hand on the trigger. Photo: File

  • TTP's Safiullah was involved in the murder of four women who worked for a non-government organisation. 
  • He had carried out IED attacks on security forces and was involved in target-killiing of FWO engineers. 
  • Safiullah also involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion offences, says the military. 

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down a notorious and key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Safiullah in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Safiullah hailed from Mir Ali and was involved in the murder of four women who belonged to a non-governmental organisation, said the military's media wing.

Related items

Safiullah was also involved in the target-killing of Federal Works Organisation (FWO) engineers, confirmed the ISPR, adding that he had also conducted IED attacks on security forces and was planning attacks on them.

The notorious TTP commander was also involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other offences. 

Weapons and ammunition in large quantities were obtained from the notorious commander, said the ISPR.

Three terrorist groups still using Afghan territory against Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Three terrorist organisations are still operating in Afghanistan against Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said last week, after the Taliban had assured the Afghan soil would not be used against any state.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rehman in Dushanbe on Friday, the prime minister had said he will try to convince the Afghan Taliban as there were concerns about the situation in Panjshir.

He added that Pakistan and Tajikistan wanted the issue in the valley to be resolved through talks. On the other hand, President Emomali Rehman had said that he will use his influence in bringing the Tajik leadership of Afghanistan to the negotiating table to resolve their differences peacefully.

The premier had said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of not only Pakistan and Tajikistan but also the entire region.

More From Pakistan:

US political commentator credits PM Imran Khan for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan

US political commentator credits PM Imran Khan for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan
Overseas Pakistanis can swing elections in 20 hotly-contested constituencies

Overseas Pakistanis can swing elections in 20 hotly-contested constituencies
The foreign policy blunders

The foreign policy blunders
Traders announce protest against new tax laws on Sept 27 in Islamabad

Traders announce protest against new tax laws on Sept 27 in Islamabad
PM Imran Khan’s UNGA address on Sept 24 will focus on Kashmir issue, Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan’s UNGA address on Sept 24 will focus on Kashmir issue, Afghanistan
Pakistan reports less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month

Pakistan reports less than 50 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in over a month
Case registered against unknown men for theft of electricity poles from Thatta-Sujawal bridge

Case registered against unknown men for theft of electricity poles from Thatta-Sujawal bridge
Karachi likely to experience light to moderate rains on Sept 23 and 24: PMD

Karachi likely to experience light to moderate rains on Sept 23 and 24: PMD
Shahbaz Sharif's watch was gifted by his late father, spokesperson responds to Shibli Faraz

Shahbaz Sharif's watch was gifted by his late father, spokesperson responds to Shibli Faraz
EXCLUSIVE: Belligerent Arnab Goswami caught lying about Serena Hotel in Kabul

EXCLUSIVE: Belligerent Arnab Goswami caught lying about Serena Hotel in Kabul
Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid

Pakistan dispatches 278 tonnes of edibles to Afghanistan via Torkham as humanitarian aid
For Quaid's dream to come true, all provinces must be accorded equal respect: Shahbaz

For Quaid's dream to come true, all provinces must be accorded equal respect: Shahbaz

Latest

view all