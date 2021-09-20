Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan. Photo: File

Try and move England's tour of Pakistan to UAE if security is the issue, says Michael Vaughan.

Hopefully, the games for the men's and women teams can take place rather than a full cancellation, he says.

ECB to decide soon on Pakistan tour.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan Sunday said he was not in favour of a "full cancellation" of England's upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the English commentator and former captain said the upcoming England-Pakistan series can be shifted to the UAE if security is the issue.

"It would seem sensible to me to try and move England’s Pakistan games to the UAE rather than cancel the tour if it’s deemed unsafe to travel .. !! Hopefully the games for the Men’s & Women teams can take place rather than a full cancellation," he tweeted.



Vaughan's comments came in the light of New Zealand abandoning their tour of Pakistan unilaterally, minutes before the toss for the first ODI took place last Friday.

England to take decision on Pakistan tour within a few days

The England Cricket Board will decide on its tour to Pakistan within the next 24-48 hours, a spokesperson of the ECB had said on Friday.

So far, though, the board has not made any decision yet.

"We're aware of New Zealand's decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert," the spokesperson had said, according to Sky Sports.

"We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed," the spokesperson had added.

The English men and women teams are due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team are also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.