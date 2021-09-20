Duchess Camilla 'couldn’t move from bed’ on wedding day to Prince Charles: report

Duchess Camilla reportedly “couldn’t get out of bed” ahead of her nuptials with Prince Charles.



A source close to Vanity Fair shared the day's events back in 2018 and per their claim, “It was nerves more than sinusitis that kept her under the covers. She was terrified.”

Even the couple's old pal, Lucia Santa Cruz admitted to the outlet, “She was really ill, stressed. She literally couldn't get out of bed.”

Ms Santa Cruz is the person responsible for having introduced Prince Charles and Camilla, back in the early half of the 1970s.

Duchess Camilla spent the day before her wedding at Clarence House with her daughter Laura, and sister Sonia Annabel Elliot and had on hand the services of dresser Jacque Meakin and housemaid Joy.

Despite her wedding being a civil affair the Queen warmly welcomed her during a past gathering and even issued a heartfelt statement at the time that read, “They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”