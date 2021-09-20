 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla 'couldn’t move from bed’ on wedding day to Prince Charles: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Duchess Camilla reportedly “couldn’t get out of bed” ahead of her nuptials with Prince Charles.

A source close to Vanity Fair shared the day's events back in 2018 and per their claim, “It was nerves more than sinusitis that kept her under the covers. She was terrified.”

Even the couple's old pal, Lucia Santa Cruz admitted to the outlet, “She was really ill, stressed. She literally couldn't get out of bed.”

Ms Santa Cruz is the person responsible for having introduced Prince Charles and Camilla, back in the early half of the 1970s.

Duchess Camilla spent the day before her wedding at Clarence House with her daughter Laura, and sister Sonia Annabel Elliot and had on hand the services of dresser Jacque Meakin and housemaid Joy.

Despite her wedding being a civil affair the Queen warmly welcomed her during a past gathering and even issued a heartfelt statement at the time that read, “They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’

Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’
Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event

Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event
Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official

Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official
Queen Elizabeth ‘not keen’ over Prince Charles’ plans for Buckingham museum

Queen Elizabeth ‘not keen’ over Prince Charles’ plans for Buckingham museum
Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot
Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert
Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’

Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’
Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Latest

view all