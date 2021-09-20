Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’

Jennifer Aniston weighs in on her past experiences with having to take up ‘odd jobs’ here and here for some extra money.



She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “I was a bike messenger for a day in New York City. I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn’t show up.”

“Now mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike, I mean, with soft areas to land. But so I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag, and they put all these cylinders in this bag.”

She also went on to say, “In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding, I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day.”

At this point Jimmy started laughing uncontrollably and admitted, “You made sure [the packages] got there, that’s all that matters.”

Aniston however, wrapped it all up by admitting, “I don’t know what happened to the bike, it’s all a blur.”