 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Taliban's Zabiullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid speaks to the media. Photo: File
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid speaks to the media. Photo: File

  • Zabiullah Mujahid urges countries to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan. 
  • Mujahid says Daesh is hated by Afghan people. 
  • Minister promises order will be restored to Nangarhar, Jalalabad and other areas soon. 

Taliban spokesperson and Deputy Minister for Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid Tuesday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan, acknowledging his efforts to promote peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Afghan media in Kabul, Mujahid said countries were criticising the Taliban government for human rights violations without recognising it.

"We think this is a unilateral point of view," he stressed.

Mujahid called on all those criticising the Taliban to recognise its government in Afghanistan and "behave responsibly" towards it. He said that those who recognise the Taliban administration in Afghanistan can then raise issues legally with the new government.

"We will work towards resolving their concerns after they recognise the Afghan government," he said.

Mujahid revealed that the Afghan government had arrested people from two groups for their alleged involvement in recent attacks in the Nangarhar province. He said that the people of Afghanistan harboured hate for Daesh.

"Our operations against Daesh have been successful in the past," said the deputy minister, adding that the Taliban knew how to deal them a technical blow.

He condemned the terrorist incidents in Nangarhar and Jalalabad, adding that the new government will soon restore peace to the areas.

Mujahid said that the group did not want any country to interfere in Afghanistan's internal issues. He, however, added that the Taliban would welcome cooperation from the international community.

"Afghanistan will see stability soon, despite challenges," he said. 

More From World:

Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions

Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions
US to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers in November

US to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers in November
Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions

Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions
Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police

Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police
Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer

Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer
London mayor thanks ‘living legend’ Rahat Fateh Ali as he sells out Wembley Arena

London mayor thanks ‘living legend’ Rahat Fateh Ali as he sells out Wembley Arena
At UN speech, Joe Biden to stress US focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says

At UN speech, Joe Biden to stress US focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says
Afghan women outraged by new Taliban work restrictions

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban work restrictions
Coronavirus mutated 30 times in South African woman: report

Coronavirus mutated 30 times in South African woman: report
UN chief warns China and US to avoid new Cold War

UN chief warns China and US to avoid new Cold War
Video: 6 killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

Video: 6 killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital
First int'l communication by Taliban accepted at SCO: report

First int'l communication by Taliban accepted at SCO: report

Latest

view all