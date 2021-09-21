Taliban's Zabiullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid speaks to the media. Photo: File

Zabiullah Mujahid urges countries to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan.

Mujahid says Daesh is hated by Afghan people.

Minister promises order will be restored to Nangarhar, Jalalabad and other areas soon.

Taliban spokesperson and Deputy Minister for Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid Tuesday praised Prime Minister Imran Khan, acknowledging his efforts to promote peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Afghan media in Kabul, Mujahid said countries were criticising the Taliban government for human rights violations without recognising it.

"We think this is a unilateral point of view," he stressed.

Mujahid called on all those criticising the Taliban to recognise its government in Afghanistan and "behave responsibly" towards it. He said that those who recognise the Taliban administration in Afghanistan can then raise issues legally with the new government.

"We will work towards resolving their concerns after they recognise the Afghan government," he said.

Mujahid revealed that the Afghan government had arrested people from two groups for their alleged involvement in recent attacks in the Nangarhar province. He said that the people of Afghanistan harboured hate for Daesh.

"Our operations against Daesh have been successful in the past," said the deputy minister, adding that the Taliban knew how to deal them a technical blow.

He condemned the terrorist incidents in Nangarhar and Jalalabad, adding that the new government will soon restore peace to the areas.

Mujahid said that the group did not want any country to interfere in Afghanistan's internal issues. He, however, added that the Taliban would welcome cooperation from the international community.

"Afghanistan will see stability soon, despite challenges," he said.