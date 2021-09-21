Former cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis unhappy over England tour cancellation

Former cricketers Wasim Akram (left) and Waqar Younis. Photo: File

After New Zealand called off its team's tour of Pakistan, the England Cricket Board, too, disallowed its team from visiting the country.



Cricket fans were saddened to hear the news and so were former Pakistani cricketers and members of management. But they were critical of the England Cricket Board's (ECB) decision too.

Former captain Wasim Akram said that unfortunately we live in a world where terror threats haunt sports and entertainment in every single country.

"But I would much rather play cricket in a country that is prepared for anything than one that isn’t," he wrote on Twitter.



"It’s better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life," Akram said in response to ECB's decision.

On the other hand, former bowling coach Waqar Younis said that "integrity comes first" and we live in a cynical world.



"So let’s not cry over spilled milk. Let’s show the World that we are alive. Time to shine Team Pakistan," Younis wrote.

He said the Pakistan cricket team needs the support of every Pakistani for the T20 World Cup.

England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulls out

The ECB on Monday decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, ECB said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

Ramiz Raja slams 'Western Bloc'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at the 'Western Bloc' after England also cancelled its Pakistan tour citing security concerns in the country.

"England's withdrawal disappointed me alot. But, it was quite expected as the western bloc gets united in an attempt to back each other, unfortunately. England withdrawal is unjustified, Pak cricket will prevail," said the PCB chairman in a video statement after the ECB’s announcement.



“You may take any decision on the pretext of security threat/perception. Earlier, New Zealand stepped out without sharing [with the PCB] about the nature of the threat they were facing. We know about our battle-hardened security agencies and their standards. It was a setback that they [Kiwis] just took an aeroplane and left without sharing any details of threat with our agencies."



Now, this [England decision] was expected as the western bloc does the same, he said.

"But this is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit. We are the best hosts. And when we go there, our players undergo strict quarantines and tolerate their admonishments. And, this holds out to us a lesson. Now, we will only go as far as our interest takes us,” he asserted.

