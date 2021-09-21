 
'Grateful' Zainab Abbas shares photo with her 'travel partner'

Sports news presenter Zainab Abbas. — Instagram

Sports news presenter Zainab Abbas has posted a photo with her "travel partner", breaking the news that she is expecting.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas wrote: "My travel partner [emoji of a baby] this past year. Feels more like a Test match rather than a T20."

"...but managed to weather the storm and carry on working through out. Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one. Grateful," she added.

Commentator Zainab Abbas had married Hamza Kardar in Islamabad in a beautiful day ceremony with close family back in November, 2019.

Hamza is the grandson of Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar, who later served as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The acclaimed cricket presenter recently make her international debut with British sports channel Sky Sports this summer. She is the first Pakistani female presenter to achieve this accolade.

In 2019, she also became Pakistan’s first female presenter to be part of an ICC World Cup broadcasting team.

