Ayeza Khan brings back 1960's in slender polka dot outfit: See breathtaking photos

Actor Ayeza Khan is bringing back vintage fashion with her jaw-dropping charms.

The Meherposh star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a series of photos in a polka dot outfit. The diva looked absolutely breathtaking in high-rise pants paired with curls.

Simply adding a white heart emoticon alongside her photo, Ayeza left fans smitten with her timeless beauty.



Ayeza's photos come after her vacation overseas with family. The actor alongside with husband Danish Taimoor and kids- Hoorain and Rayan- jetted off to Dubai and Turkey last month.

