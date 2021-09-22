 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

EBEleen Bukhari

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

In Pictures: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan
In Pictures: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is celebrating his first birthday as a married man.

The star, who tied the knot with Minal Khan on September 10, was joined by family and friends Tuesday night for an up-close birthday dinner.

For his special day, both Ahsan and Minal had paired their outfits in white and denim jeans. Documenting the bash on her Instagram Stories, Minal also shared a bunch of photos on their way to the venue.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

In a photo shared by Minal's sister Aiman Khan, the twin sisters smiled ear-to-ear for the camera as they posed alongside their husbands.

Aiman Khan marked the occasion in head-to-toe blue, charming fans with her exquisite looks.

Birthday boy Ahsan, who is fond of keeping vintage cars, had a themed cake. In one of the photos from the internet, Minal was spotted sitting on Ahsan's lap as he cut his red vintage car cake alongside friends.



