In Pictures: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram celebrates birthday around friends, special cake and Minal Khan

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is celebrating his first birthday as a married man.

The star, who tied the knot with Minal Khan on September 10, was joined by family and friends Tuesday night for an up-close birthday dinner.

For his special day, both Ahsan and Minal had paired their outfits in white and denim jeans. Documenting the bash on her Instagram Stories, Minal also shared a bunch of photos on their way to the venue.

In a photo shared by Minal's sister Aiman Khan, the twin sisters smiled ear-to-ear for the camera as they posed alongside their husbands.

Aiman Khan marked the occasion in head-to-toe blue, charming fans with her exquisite looks.

Birthday boy Ahsan, who is fond of keeping vintage cars, had a themed cake. In one of the photos from the internet, Minal was spotted sitting on Ahsan's lap as he cut his red vintage car cake alongside friends.









