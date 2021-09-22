Inside Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s baby’s room: Watch

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir shared a glimpse of his baby’s room as he and Sarah Khan are all set to welcome their first child any time now.



Taking to Instagram, the Lagay Pyari singer posted a video, showcasing the baby’s room.

Tagging the wifey, Falak Shabir captioned the video, “Arriving soon INSHALLAH!” followed by heart emoticons.

Commenting on the post, Sarah said, “InshaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.



The video showcases a tiny baby closet full of baby clothes. The child’s room also has a little bed with pink pillows and a big teddy bear on it.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020 and announced they are expecting their first child in June this year.

“ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,” the couple said on Instagram.



