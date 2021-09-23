 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
AFP

Gas pipe workers find 800-year-old bodies in Peru

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

A handout picture released by Peruvian gas company Calidda shows objects, food, artefacts, and ancient funeral bundles containing the remains of eight people. AFP
A handout picture released by Peruvian gas company Calidda shows objects, food, artefacts, and ancient funeral bundles containing the remains of eight people. AFP

LIMA: Peruvian workers laying gas pipes found the remains of eight people buried in a common tomb with food and musical instruments some 800 years ago, an archaeologist said Wednesday.

The bodies of adults and children had been wrapped in plant material, with corn, dishes, and a variety of wind instruments, including flutes, placed around them, Cecilia Camargo, an archaeologist hired by the Calidda gas company whose workers made the discovery, told AFP.

The eight had lived in the ancient town of Chilca some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Lima.

Some had been buried with shells on their heads, and had bags in which coca leaves, traditionally chewed as a stimulant, are kept.

"It is an important find that gives us more information about the pre-Hispanic history of Chilca," said the researcher.

Workers of the same company found another 30 ancient bodies in Chilca in 2018.

More From Amazing:

US to hand over 3,500-year-old 'Gilgamesh' tablet to Iraq

US to hand over 3,500-year-old 'Gilgamesh' tablet to Iraq
India launches TV channel to air ‘only good news’

India launches TV channel to air ‘only good news’

Anonymous Myanmar photographer wins major photojournalism award

Anonymous Myanmar photographer wins major photojournalism award
Colombian photographer documents world´s largest variety of butterflies

Colombian photographer documents world´s largest variety of butterflies
Gun that killed Billy the Kid fetches $6 mn at auction

Gun that killed Billy the Kid fetches $6 mn at auction
Super White Gyrfalcon’s auction for $93,000 breaks records

Super White Gyrfalcon’s auction for $93,000 breaks records
Millionaire pigeons: Property worth crores of rupees named after birds

Millionaire pigeons: Property worth crores of rupees named after birds
Emirates' 'top of the world' ad shoot: behind the scenes footage

Emirates' 'top of the world' ad shoot: behind the scenes footage
'Sheepshead fish' with teeth like humans found in US

'Sheepshead fish' with teeth like humans found in US
Virgin Galactic restarting space tickets from $450,000

Virgin Galactic restarting space tickets from $450,000
Bride pulls off prank during wedding photoshoot, pushes groom, photographer into pool

Bride pulls off prank during wedding photoshoot, pushes groom, photographer into pool
Math theory reveals the best age to get married

Math theory reveals the best age to get married

Latest

view all