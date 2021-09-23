 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

FIA arrests woman in Gujranwala for blackmailing women with compromising videos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

A woman was arrested for blackmailing other women with compromising videos of theirs in Gujranwala, Geo News reported Thursday, citing law enforcers.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the arrested suspect blackmailed the women by making explicit videos of them. She also used these videos to force the victims to go to Dubai.

According to the FIA, the suspect and her friend Ikram run a prostitution den in Dubai.

A victim, a resident of Sarai Alamgir, had lodged a complaint against the woman and her accomplice on the basis of which a case was registered against them after their arrest from Gujranwala. 

Further investigation is underway.

