pakistan
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Fake COVID-19 vaccine entry made using Nawaz Sharif's name at NIMS

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

  • Fake coronavirus vaccine entry using Nawaz Sharif's name surfaces.
  • CM Usman Buzdar seeks report from health department. 
  • As per the entry, Nawaz Sharif got his first Sinovac dose yesterday at the Lahore hospital.

LAHORE: A fake coronavirus vaccine entry was made using former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name in the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22.

As per the fake entry, Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac at 4:03 pm Wednesday at the hospital.

Punjab's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department took noice of the incident and wrote a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency and asked it to investigate the matter and take necessary action against the culprits.

“It is hereby requested to kindly investigate and take necessary action against the fake entry on the name of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the National Immunization Management System,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from the health department concerning the matter, within the next 48 hours. 

The chief minister has also directed relevant authorities to take legal action against the officials found guilty.

Earlier today, Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital MS submitted an application with the police and requested to lodge an FIR against a vaccinator named Naveed Altaf for being responsible for the fake entry.

