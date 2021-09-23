 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
ICC releases official anthem for Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday released the official anthem for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Live the Game, which has been composed by renowned Indian music director, Amit Trivedi.

The anthem's video features avatars of Indian captain Virat Kohli, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan, and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

The film showcases young fans transported to the exciting world of T20I cricket, playing with their favourite players, all to a peppy soundtrack that had the players grooving through the week.

The avatar animation featured a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects and involved a production team of over 40 people, including designers, modellers, matte painters, animators, lighters, and compositors.

“T20I cricket has proven time and time again that it can engage fans of all ages, and I'm excited to bring some fireworks to the stadiums in the UAE and for those watching all over the world,” said Pollard.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will begin on October 17 in Oman and the UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

Maxwell can’t wait to get started.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is going to be one of the toughest and most exciting on record,” he said. “There are so many teams that could take the trophy and every game will be like a final. We can’t wait to get started knowing the calibre of players we have."

