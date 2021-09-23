 
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA's board of governors

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Pakistan has been elected as a member of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years. Photo: File
  • Pakistan has been elected as a member of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years.
  • Pakistan has played a vital role in the formulation of the agency's policies and programmes.
  • The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of Islamabad’s contributions in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, Pakistan has been elected as a member of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years, Radio Pakistan reported. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has been elected 20 times to the board in the past and has played a vital role in the formulation of the agency's policies and programmes.

Pakistan was last elected as a member of the IAEA in 2018.

Of the agency's 170 member countries, the board consists of 35 members, out of which 11 are elected to the IAEA's board of governors every two years.

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

